Myrtle Inez Kennedy "Myrt" left for heaven after a brief illness, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Mom was born on July 17, 1935 to George Augustus and Annie Mae Sutton Hindman, in Cleveland, Tennessee, near Chattanooga. She was born into hard times and she and her younger siblings were lovingly raised by Mr. and Mrs. H.G. Hamrick at the Masonic Home near Macon, Georgia. Mom met and married our dad, Edward Berton Kennedy, on October 9, 1953 in Shellman Bluff, Georgia. Dad was a hard-working pipefitter and a Christian man. They were married for 58 years until his passing in 2011. From their union came Terry (1955), Bert (1960), George (1963) and David (1968). George died and Mom's heart broke in 1971. Mom and Dad raised us in Darien, Georgia, an area known for shrimp boats, marsh grass and bugs. Mom was an accomplished pianist (self-taught) and used the talent God gave her for His work. She served as church pianist for most of her life and provided the music for countless weddings, funerals, cantatas and other events. She blessed and was blessed by First Baptist Church of Darien, Christian Renewal Church and Darien United Methodist Church, with whom Mom traveled to Haiti to assist after their major earthquake. Mom had a passion for Christ and for her family. When her younger brother's health failed, she brought him into our home. She was always there when needed and her influence spread far beyond her own family. She believed that we all deserve second chances. Mom also loved to play games and her favorite was bridge. She learned to play in her 30s and continued until shortly before her passing. Dad was a terrible bridge player, perhaps intentionally as he preferred using his hands out in his shop. In 2015, Mom embarked on her adventure to Montana, landing in Bozeman with her son and daughter-in-law (Bert and Sandra). She spent a year at Bozeman Lodge but decided the place was full of old people and that she'd rather live with her family. It was her love of bridge that led her to the Bozeman Senior Center, where she met the 2nd love of her life, Dr. Dave Siewert. Mom had her eye on Dave for a while and she pounced on Valentine's Day in 2016, inviting him to the sweethearts' dance at Bozeman Lodge. Mom and Dave spent the next four years with a social calendar that included lots of bridge, the Bozeman Symphony, Bobcat football and basketball, E-Free Church of Bozeman, church fellowship groups, travel, friends and time with each other's families. These Montana years were good for Mom and Mom was good for her adopted home. We are left empty by Mom's passing, but we are excited that she is playing the grandest of pianos at home with Jesus. In addition to Dad and little George, Mom was preceded in death by six of her siblings (Dot, Ellen, Milton, Alvin, Calvin and George). She is survived by her sister Sally in Florida. Her family includes daughter Terry (William), son Bert (Sandra) and son David (Kathie), grandkids Justin Boyer, Elizabeth Ferrell (Justin), Will Jennings (Haley), Millie Jennings, Benjamin Kennedy (Leslie), Matthew Kennedy, Madison Kennedy, Danielle Parish, Derek Parish, and great grandkids A'layziah Boyer, Bryce Boyer, Sophia Ferrell, Preston Ferrell, Payton Jennings, Emily Kennedy and Evan Kennedy. Also surviving are brother-in-law Dr. Joseph Kennedy and his wife Dr. Dine Kennedy. The most recent addition to our family is Dr. Dave, who brought joy and love to Mom and to us and who will always be our friend. Our heartfelt thanks to Suzanne, Kathy and the folks at Hospice of Bozeman Health who helped Mom start her new journey with dignity and at peace. Those who wish may make memorial donations in memory of Myrt to Bozeman Senior Center, E-Free Church and Hospice of Bozeman. A celebration of Mom's life will be held when circumstances allow. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Kennedy Myrtle Inez Kennedy
