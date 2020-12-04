Clyde R. "Rick" Kemp Clyde R. "Rick" Kemp, 73, of Livingston passed away November 23, 2020 from COVID-19 related respiratory failure. The family would like to thank Dr. Reid, Dr. Wadle and all the wonderful nurses and staff at Livingston HealthCare for their excellent care and compassion during this extremely difficult time. Rick was a devoted father, brother, companion, uncle and friend. He was a longtime resident of Montana, a veteran of the Air Force and served in Korea during the Vietnam War. Donations in Rick's memory can be made to the American Legion Post 14, 225 E. Main St., Bozeman, Montana 59775 or to the Livingston HealthCare Foundation at livingstonhealthcare.org/giving. No services are planned. You were so, so loved. This is a huge loss for all of us. There are no words to describe how much we are going to miss you. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service www.dokkennelson.com
