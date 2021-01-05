Ali K. Karahan Ali Kutlitin "Kutlu" Karahan, 75, of Bozeman, MT passed away on December 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Kutlu was born to Mehmet and Ruchan Karahan in February 1945 in Ankara, Turkey. He spent his childhood in his beloved Izmir on the Aegean coast of Turkey. He moved to Istanbul to attend Istanbul University School of Law and graduated in 1972. He was a practicing lawyer in Istanbul until 1991 when he immigrated to Bozeman, MT with his family. Kutlu had a life full of experiences. After marrying his wife and starting his family in 1974, his family became the sole focus of his life. He was selfless; putting his family first and above all even when it meant hardship for himself. He worked tirelessly to make the American Dream a reality for his family. And he did. He was inseparable from his loving wife Asuman. In his final days, he insisted on holding her hand every moment he had the strength to - his best friend, his partner, and companion in good days and bad in 47 years of marriage. Along with Asuman, Kutlu is survived by his daughter Zeynep Martello and her husband Mark Martello, his son Cem Karahan, his only grandchild Ayla Martello. Kutlu's funeral was held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman at 2PM on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.