Matha Helen Karagiosis On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 99, Matha Helen Karagiosis went home into the arms of her loving Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Matha was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Karagiosis; and son, Larry Karagiosis; along with 5 sisters, Margaret, Mildred, Elsie, Bertha, and Emily. She is survived by her son, Cliff John Karagiosis of Belgrade, MT; and sister, Freda Hall of Missoula, MT. Matha had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Matha married Alexander Karagiosis in 1945 in San Bernadino, CA while he was still fighting for our country in World War II, stationed in the Pacific. Matha graduated from Highwood High School in 1941. She worked at Kress's Department store and Montgomery Wards before retiring in Great Falls, MT. She was an avid walker and loved spending time with her family and friends. Matha will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held next August in Great Falls to celebrate her 100th birthday. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
