W. Thomas Kanta

William Thomas Kanta (Tom) was born on April 23rd, 1938 at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital to Joseph and Mary (Ridzon) Kanta. The youngest of four children, Tom spent his childhood on the family farm on the outskirts of Bozeman. Graduating from Rosary High School in 1957, he briefly attended Montana State College before making the move to Idaho to help on his brother Joe’s farm. In 1960 Montana eventually called Tom back home where he settled in Three Forks and went to work with his brother George at Builders Products which later became the Kanta Products Block Empire that still exists today. A boy at heart, with interests of fast cars and blocks, Tom never gave up his love of farming and was seen riding in a combine from time to time.

His love of fast cars and drag racing earned him the reputation of the “man with the purple car,” capturing the attention and later the heart of Carol Knutson. The soul mates married on April 20th, 1963 and completed the all-American dream with daughters Dawn and Kimberly Jo. “Too many girls!” Which was Tom’s favorite saying in his last couple years when being surrounded by his loving caregivers.

A faithful member and supporter of the Catholic Church, Tom’s generous heart extended to his checkbook when it came to his family, friends, employees and community. Though Tom had a quiet strength about him, his blue eyes smiled and his love for his family was undeniable. His love for his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was demonstrated at so many family gatherings where he was always photographed with a plate of food, a child and a smile, and he always had room for dessert.


