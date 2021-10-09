Lidea Mae Kamps
Lidea Mae Kamps Lidea Mae Kamps, 82, of Manhattan, MT stepped into eternity on Thursday, October 7, 2021. She was born to John and Cora (Telling) Visser on April 30, 1939, in Bozeman, MT. Lidea attended Manhattan Christian School through the 8th grade. She married John Kamps on November 7, 1958. Together they had four children. She spent 14 years as a unit clerk for Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, and much of her adult life in her most important role as a housewife and mother. Lidea enjoyed quilting, baking, the farmers market, and her Precious Moments collection. She also volunteered with Love, INC., Calvinettes and Busy Bee Leader for 30 years, and widow's lunch for 24 years. Lidea is survived by her husband, John, of 62 years; her children, Cheri (Dan) Woods, Laura (Henry) Kamerman; Kaleen (Robert) Denning; and John B. (Rebekah) Kamps; her sister, Margaret Sinnema; brothers, John and Elmer Visser; 13 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Henry, Jim, Wilber, and Dick; and sisters, Cornelia Visser and Harriet Bolhuis. Visitation will be held Monday, October 11, from 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, October 12, at Churchill Cemetery at 11 A.M., with a Memorial Service to follow at 12 P.M. at Manhattan CRC. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

