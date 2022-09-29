Delbert Gary Kamerman Delbert Gary Kamerman, 77, of Churchill went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 26, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. Del was born in Bozeman, Montana to Henry and Louise (Kamps) Kamerman. He was raised on his family farm, along with his 6 siblings. He graduated from Manhattan Christian School and briefly attended Calvin College. Del was 20 years old when his father passed away, so he stepped up to help his mother operate the farm and household. On August 6, 1966, Del married the love of his life, Nellie Goudswaard. The couple was happily married for 56 years and together raised their 9 children. Farming was not just Del's job, it was his calling. He dedicated countless hours working from before sunup to after sundown, year 'round to care for his cattle, the land, and his family. He served on the Darigold Board of Directors, Gallatin County Open Lands Board, and the Association for Agricultural Irrigators (AAGI) Board. He was active in the life and leadership of Bethel Christian Reformed Church and Manhattan Christian School. Del loved the outdoors and spending time with his family whether outside in a field or on a mountain path. He had a deep appreciation for God's creation and the creatures within it. He was well-read and well-spoken yet was remarkably humble and down-to-earth. Del showed his family and those around him what it meant to live for God first, others second, and himself last. He had a true servant's heart and tirelessly cared for others throughout his entire life. In every relationship and role, he not only served Christ, but also openly pointed others to Him. Delbert was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Nancy Kamerman Colón; and sister, Betty Jo Lynema. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nell; children, Karen (John) Hennessy, Doug (Lori) Kamerman, Carol (Mike) DeWeerd, Duane (Heather) Kamerman, Nelson (Paula) Kamerman, Julie Kamerman, Janelle (Henrry) Pérez, son-in-law Manny Colón (Nancy), Nathan (Rachel) Kamerman; sisters, Helen (Larry) Emmelkamp, Vicki (Steve) DeBoer, Donna (Bob) Houskamp; brothers, James (Judy) Kamerman and Henry (Laura) Kamerman); and brother-in-law Bob Lynema (Betty Jo). Delbert will also be missed by his grandchildren, Kathleen (George) Goss; Connor and Jack Hennessy; Hunter Kamerman; Hannah (Ben) Heap; Mikaya, Mali, and Malaya Kamerman; Ben, Braden, and Madelyn DeWeerd; Dana, Troy, Zachary Kamerman; Dillon and Chris Osborn; Caleb, Adriana, Elaena, and Joe Kamerman; Ema, Lucas, Manny, Nellie, and Naomi Pérez; and Ava, Adalyn, William, Beth Kamerman; as well as great-grandchildren Luke, Gus, and Matthew Goss. A Visitation for Delbert will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Thursday, September 29 from 6 to 8 P.M. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Churchill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be at 3 P.M. on Friday, September 30, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com