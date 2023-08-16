Connie Kamerman
Connie Kamerman Connie Wiedenmeyer Kamerman was born in Bozeman, MT on March 23, 1954 to Al and Shirley Wiedenmeyer. She joined big sister Wendy and four years later, sister Shelley completed the family unit. Raised in the Cooper Park neighborhood, that was a favorite childhood hangout. In her teen years she worked in such iconic places as the A&W Drive In, Karl Marks Pizza, and the Ellen Theatre. She graduated from Bozeman High School in 1972.

Connie married Tom Kamerman in the summer of 1976. They recently celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary. Married life started in Churchill, a move to East Helena where Connie received her LPN Degree, and then back to Manhattan where they have made their home for the past 42 years.

Connie worked at Sir Scott's Oasis for nearly 20 years, always providing friendly service and a listening ear to her customers. The regular patrons enjoyed her sense of humor and the generous drinks she poured!


