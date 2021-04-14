Bradley W. Kamerman Bradley Warren Kamerman branded his last calf on April 10, 2021 at age 66 on his farm near Three Forks, MT. Devoted to his loving wife of 47 years, he and Sandy brought Darcy (Mike), Daron (Tracy), Lindy, and Justin "Bill" (Stephene) into a home devoted to the Lord and hard work. Their family welcomed twelve grandchildren: Skyler, Shad (Ashton), Shon, Samielle, Sawyer, Delaney, Nolan, Trigger (Khieresten), Gunner, Jessie, Cora, and Lucy. The love hasn't stopped with the welcoming of five great-grand-children: Ryker, EllaKia, Lukan, Barrett, and Taylor. Further survived are brothers Wes (Helen), Russ (Teresa), and Dan "Boone" (Debbie). After learning the dairy business while in high school, Brad started the Cedar-K Dairy in 1978. He built a quality herd of registered Holsteins while getting several partners started in the business, including Wes Kamerman, Scott Ruis, Chris Connerton and his son, Daron. Brad & Sandy bought the Buffalo Jump Road farm in 1985 and began to cultivate one of the finest hay and corn fields in the valley. The Cedar-K Dairy sold the cows and ceased operation in 2015, which turned Brad's focus to Black Angus cattle and his love of mules. His favorite and final occupation took place in the Pass Creek Drainage of the Famed Thorofare River in Northwest Wyoming assisting Horse Track Outfitters by packing in camps, equipment, and supplies. Brad had many hobbies, when work allowed, including: hunting, horseback riding, pack trips, muscle cars, restoration of farm equipment, and drawn implements. He leaves behind horse Roan, his loving dog, Max, and mules: Brandy, Breezy, Bell, Sissy, Ruthy, (team) Buck & Willy. Sure-footed as his mules, Brad lived large. He was a steady rock for his family and wanted nothing more than to have them together. He ensured that his children were soundly provided for, which has carried through to his grandchildren. Brad cared deeply and generously for his friends, neighbors, and common strangers. He and Sandy fervently attended the First Baptist Church in Three Forks, until the mask mandate went into effect. Brad thrived on feeding his cattle with a mule-drawn hay wagon, along side two of his granddaughters. He retreated to Daron & Tracy's ranch near Mosby at every opportunity available, especially hunting season. Closer to home, he enjoyed horseback riding in the mountains or attending auction sales with friends. Brad's pride was unshakable and his love unconditional. He will be truly missed. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 15th at Dokken Nelson Funeral Service at 113 South Willson Avenue in Bozeman, Montana. The funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, April 16th at Bethel Christian Reformed Church at 7693 Churchill Road, seven miles south of Manhattan. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com