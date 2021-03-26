Douglas Albert Jutila Douglas Albert Jutila passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021 in Kellogg Idaho at the age of 76. He was proceeded in death by his parents Waino and Ellen Jutila, and his brother Donald Oliver Jutila. Doug was born on July l, 1944 in Wallace, Idaho to Waino and Ellen Jutila of Mullan. He grew up in Mullan and attended the Mullan schools. He played football and basketball all 4 years of high school and graduated in 1962. In 1963 Doug began work at the Galena mine and worked there until his retirement as Mine Foreman in 1999. Doug was active in the community, serving as Chairman of the Board for the Mullan School District for over 25 years. He also served on the Mullan Fire Department for 20 years. Doug is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Elaine Jutila {Mullan, ID), son Don Jutila and daughter-in-law Andrea Jutila {Spokane, WA}, daughter Liane Taylor (Jutila) and son-in-law Christopher Taylor Sr. {Atlanta" GA}, and grandchildren Nick Jutila {Missoula, MT}, Matt Jutila {San Antonio, TX}, Stephan Jutila {Seattle, WA}, Jillian Hayek (Jutila) {Spokane, WA}, Christopher Taylor Jr. {Murfreesboro, TN}, Chalyse Taylor {Atlanta, GA}, and Chanelle Taylor {Atlanta, GA}. Doug is also survived by his brother John Jutila Sr. (Charlotte) {Bozeman, MT}. Doug was also blessed with 4 great grand-children; Rylee and Jackson Jutila {Missoula, MT} Levi, Taylor {Murfreesboro, TN}, and Armani Kennedy {Atlanta, GA}, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family has asked that donations be made in Doug's honor to the Mullan Volunteer Fire Department or the John Mullan Museum, Mullan, ID.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.