Julie Ann Jung, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away the afternoon of January 25, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She faced her short battle against cancer with courage, grace, and dignity. She was born to Tom and Helen Washington on November 11, 1942, in Missoula, MT. Little sister Linda joined the family five years later. She graduated from Missoula County High School in 1960. In 1962, she married Rick Thomas, and together they had three children: Jay, Kristin, and Amanda. Rick and Julie lived in Missoula, Kalispell, and Great Falls, where Rick passed away in 1973. Julie married Don Jung in 1975, and later they were divorced. Julie was a cool, active, and great Mom. She worked as a homemaker and helped raise her three children. She was involved in many community activities such as the Parent Teacher Association, a Boy Scout Leader and Campfire Girls Club Leader. Julie loved to read and enjoyed making many kinds of arts and crafts. She was a dancer and performed with the 'Lectric Ladies' in Great Falls, MT. She also enjoyed the company of her home demonstration club The Night Owls. Her strength, resilience, and loyalty will be remembered by many. After spending most of her life in Great Falls, Julie's lifelong dream of living on Flathead Lake was realized when she moved to Bigfork in 2012. Julie then moved to Bozeman in 2020 to be closer to her family. It is here that she joined an incredible neighborhood community who welcomed her with open arms and provided her with love and support. Julie is survived by her children Jay Thomas (Beth) of Great Falls, MT, Kristin Hodges (Brian) of Bozeman, MT, Amanda Maher (Scott) of Great Falls, MT; sister, Linda Stolte (Don) of Whitefish, MT; grandchildren, Kelsey Beaudry of Bozeman, MT, Brad Beaudry of Bozeman, MT, Liz Thomas of Great Falls, MT, Brittany Light of Great Falls, MT, and Zach Deffinbaugh of Ellenburg, WA; and five great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter. Julie's Celebration of Life will be held this summer at Flathead Lake. The time is yet to be determined. Inurnment will take place at the Missoula City Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Julie Jung Ann Jung
