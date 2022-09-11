Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gordon Julian- R. Julian, 92, of Bozeman, Memorial service will be held Saturday September 17, 2022 , 2:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 325 N. 25th Ave. Bozeman

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you