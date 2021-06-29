Katie Lynn Joyce Katie Lynn Joyce, 27, of Bozeman, passed away June 20, 2021. She was born in Renton, WA to Kevin & Cathy Joyce on January 3, 1994. Katie attended preschool and elementary school in Kent, WA. In 2002 the Joyce's relocated to Bozeman, MT where she finished her education. She then attended the University of Montana. As a sweet young child, Katie enjoyed tea parties with her mother, ballet, and Irish dancing. She was active in 4-H, Girl Scouts, and sports. Katie was a part of the Montana Conservation Corp where she enjoyed working outdoors and helping the environment. Later, her interests included cooking, sewing, gardening and crafts. She loved playing games, especially competitive games of cards, pinochle and cribbage. Her hobbies included beading, making rosaries and jewelry. She had a sense of compassion for working with the elderly as a career focus. Katie loved adventures, especially hiking and traveling with her special dog companion, Buddy. The beaches of Hawaii were one of many special places for Katie to visit. Family was very important to Katie. She is preceded in death by her great grandparents Bill and Gertie VandenBos and Joe and Gert Lorang and grandparents Ed and Verda Joyce. She is survived by her parents Kevin and Cathy, her brothers Colter (Annie and their daughter Teigen), Kyle and Cal and her special blessing, Cullen. She will be deeply missed and loved by her large extended family. Katie had a strong everlasting faith which helped her in times of struggle. She was a very social person, touching the hearts of all those she met and making friends wherever her adventures took her. She will be remembered for her kind heart and her beautiful smile. The Funeral Vigil will be held Thursday evening, July 1st, at 7:00 PM at Resurrection Parish. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 2nd, at 11:00 AM, at Resurrection Parish. Live streaming at www.resurrectionbozeman.org/livestream.html. Memorials may be made to NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness, www.nami.org. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
