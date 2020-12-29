Henry O. Jordahl Henry O. Jordahl went to be with his Lord and Savior quietly and peacefully in the early morning, on Monday, December 14, 2020 of natural causes. He was 98 years old. He was born in Billings, MT August 15, 1922 to Gertrude Conover Jordahl and Henry Oscar Jordahl, Sr. He was married to Alberta June (Toni) Desmarais in 1945. They were married for 56 years. Henry graduated from Billings High School at the age of 15, graduating from Denver University in 1949. The following year he received his Certification in Public Accounting in Chicago. His schooling was interrupted in October of 1942 when he joined the Navy and served in WWII as a pilot on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific. He continued his service as a pilot by joining the Montana National Guard in 1950 - 1969. After a short time working with Arthur Anderson in Chicago, he and his wife, Toni, moved to Kalispell, MT where he worked with Harry Ish until establishing his own firm, Jordahl & Sliter, for 38 years, with locations in Kalispell, Missoula, and Bozeman. He was known for being a man with integrity in business and social dealings and was highly regarded in the CPA profession. Upon retiring, he and Toni spent their winters in Green Valley, AZ, and their summers in Kalispell, until permanently settling in Green Valley. Henry resided there from 2002 to 2018, and then moved back to Montana. He enjoyed golf as his favorite sport, pursuing it to his heart's content. Scoring 14 aces in his lifetime. Toni preceded him in death in 2001. He is survived by his three daughters, Jacque (Gene) Van Dyken of Green Valley, AZ, Jayne Lister and Kelly (Jeff) Stone of Belgrade, MT; nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren who all adored, enjoyed and had great admiration for him. No services are planned at this time. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
