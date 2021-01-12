Ronald Doss Jones, age 86, died of natural causes at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Born in Lucas, Arkansas to Hazel Ruby Doss and Dimp Howard Jones on June 13, 1934, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. While his activity was limited in recent years, Ron was an avid fisherman and hunter who shared his love of the outdoors with all those whose lives he touched. His contributions to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service during his decades long year career in fish and wildlife conservation, including in Alaska, the Great Smoky Mountains and in Yellowstone National Park, serve as a foundation for the next generation of biologists and conservation managers. Ron will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, his professional leadership, and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marion Wright and his brother Donald Dimp, Ron is survived by his sons Michael and Chris, grandsons Simon and Felix, sister-in-law Gail, nephew Kevin and niece Melanie, and many cousins, grand-nieces and other family members that will dearly miss him. Information about a virtual celebration to honor his life may be requested at lcmd.jones@gmail.com. Jones Ronald Doss Jones
