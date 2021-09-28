Jones , James "Jim" Alan Sep 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Alan Jones, age 62, resident of Manhattan passed away the morning of Monday, August 16, 2021. Preceded in death by his wife, Linda, parents Evan and Doris Jones, and step father, Oliver Russell. He was a loving father to Sarah, Dillon (Kaylee), and Kayla Jones. Grandfather to Teddy and Lucy Jones. James will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving soul, who was always caring for the people in his life. Jim was born August 15th, 1959 in Great Falls, Montana. He had lived in Montana most of his life, but had spent a short period of time in San Pedro, California. He told stories about riding his bike with friends around San Pedro and back in 2014 he was able to take a trip back to California where he reminisced about all of the great times. Jim had moved back to Montana with his parents before starting school at Bozeman High where he graduated. After graduating he had worked odd jobs in and around the Gallatin Valley. He did everything from working with bees, driving trucks, and even worked for the railroad. Jim started working at the Oasis in Manhattan during 1975 for a short period of time and then returned in the 80's. He continued working at the Oasis over many years, as well as, starting at McDonald's back in 2016 building friendships and touching many lives. Jim cared for so many people over the years and would take the shirt off of his back to help anyone. Memorial service for Jim will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Manhattan on October 9th, at 11am with a small reception to follow. James "Jim" Jones Alan Jones Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Alan Jones Work Transports Criminal Law Evan Doris Jones Manhattan Parents Montana Oliver Russell Recommended for you