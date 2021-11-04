Jones, Jack Nov 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Jones, 89, of Three Forks, Montana passed away in his sleep on October 28, 2021. He was at his winter home in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. Jack served in the U.S. Army, Green Beret, from 1951 to 1975. He did tours in Korea, Vietnam and Alaska. After retiring in 1977 Jack made his home in the Bozeman/Three Forks area. He drove semi trucks with oversized loads across the country, from the east to the west coasts, from the Gulf of Texas to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. He never got over the travel bug and just loved to drive. Big trucks and big campers were no problem for Jack. He loved the times in Wyoming, with his stepdaughter Connie and her family, gathering cattle and haying the fields. The last several years he enjoyed his summers with his small community of friends at the Merry Widow Health Mine in Basin Montana and wintered with his daughter in South Dakota. His granddaughter Heather called him a "cowboy soldier", this really sums up Jack to the core. He lived his life with discipline, courage, honor and loyalty to country, family and God. He will be missed by so many. Jack is survived by sons, Leonard Jones and Richard Jones, daughters, Wynell and Rita Jones. Stepchildren, Jim Smith, Tom and Julie Smith, Connie (Smith) and Mike Nelson and 22 Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Betty June "Junie" Jones (Blizzard) and Alfreda Jones (Smith) Services: November 8th, 7:00pm viewing at K&L Mortuaries in Three Forks, Montana November 9th, 1:00pm burial at Montana State Veterans National Cemetery, Fort Harrison, Helena, Montana Jack Jones Jones Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jack Jones Jones Montana Military Transports Politics Genealogy Alaska Connie Leonard Jones Forks South Dakota Recommended for you