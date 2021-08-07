Johnson, Wayne Aug 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wayne Johnson On August 2nd, 2021, Wayne Johnson went home to be united with his Lord, Jesus Christ. Wayne was a titan of a man on earth. He led a life filled with service and love for his fellow man. Wayne was born to very humble beginnings in San Francisco, California. As he grew up, his life was filled with mischievous boyhood adventures alongside his brother, Gary. Wayne was blessed to meet the love of his life, Jayne Dawson, while he was still in high school. They shared a courtship for the ages and ultimately married when they were 17 and 18 respectively on September 1, 1962. Due to his age, Wayne and Jayne had to search through various churches in multiple cities to find a church which would perform the ceremony. When it was all said and done, Wayne wouldn't be denied the love of his life and their wedding was a success. Wayne's 17th year was also momentous for him because it was the year he volunteered for service. When his country went to war in Vietnam, Wayne enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served with distinction and carried the burdens of war with dignity for his entire life. He served from 1961-1967. He fathered three children and of all his lifelong accomplishments, his family was foremost. He loved and supported them faithfully. After his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, Wayne forged a name for himself within the private sector. He rose through the ranks of Wells Fargo, ultimately reaching the prominent position of Vice President of Systems for the bank. He left Wells Fargo in 1988 to form his own company, WJM Technologies. He grew the business from solely an idea into an incredible success. Throughout his life, Wayne continuously showed his gift of the golden touch in enterprise. His tireless work and toil set an example for all those around him. After he retired, he moved to Montana. While in his retirement, he lived wholly and passionately enough to fill an entire second lifetime. He was a tremendous philanthropist. He was a faithful member of numerous non-profits and volunteer organizations. Most of his spare time was spent with the Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club and Adopt a Sox, an organization that supports America's service men and women. Wayne lived long and loved well. He will be forever remembered in the annals of history as a patriot and a good man. His legacy will live on through his beautiful family, as he wanted. He is survived by his wife, Jayne; children, Natalie Jennings, Denise (David) Brands, and Christian (Maia) Johnson; his grandchildren, Joe Candrian, Lindsay (Colter) Metcalf, Justin Candrian, Zack Brands, Terra Candrian, John Jennings, and Shayne Johnson. A Catholic Rosary will be prayed for Wayne on August 19th at Dokken Nelson Funeral Home (5:00pm). A mass will be given for Wayne at Holy Rosary on the 20th (11:00am) and on the following day (August 21st, 10:00am) a grave side burial service with full military honors will be held at The Veteran's Memorial of Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman. In lieu of flowers, Jayne hopes you consider donating to the Bozeman Sunrise Rotary, Adopt a Sox, or Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wayne Johnson Jayne Dawson Christianity Military Worship Marine Corps Zack Brands Justin Candrian Burial Toil Recommended for you