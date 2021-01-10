Mary Ilene "Tommie" (Davidson) Johnson of Bozeman, age 94, passed away January 6, 2021 after a valiant 16-year battle with Alzheimer's. Tommie was born on March 30, 1926 in Akron, OH, the eldest daughter of Blanche (Waggoner) and Dorsey Davidson. She is survived by her husband, Glenden "Glen" Johnson, their three children and spouses--David and Linda Johnson of Redding, CA, Lawrence "Larry" and Nancy Johnson of Bozeman, Susan Johnson Mecca and Larry Pile of Dallas, TX. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Davidson of Tennessee, as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Tommie met her husband at Miami University of Ohio in 1947. Shortly after Tommie's graduation with a degree in Dietetics in 1949, Glen and Tommie married in Akron, OH. Following their marriage, they moved to State College, PA, where Glen pursued graduate schooling before continuing his employment with Magnolia Petroleum, a subsidiary of Mobil Oil. Glen's 33-year employment with Mobil took them to eight states as well as Canada. With each move, Tommie was a willing and enthusiastic partner—living in a total of 27 different homes during their marriage. She delighted in every new location and imparted a wonderful sense of adventure to her children—making travelers of them all. After Glen's retirement from Mobil Oil, Tommie and Glen moved to a 120-acre farm in rural Tennessee where they raised cattle and enjoyed country life. The farm quickly became a hub of family activity with children and grandchildren coming frequently to enjoy the rolling hills, waterskiing on the lake, and family fun. Throughout their years together, Glen and Tommie traveled across the globe for Glen's work, as well as in retirement. From Asia to New Zealand, Europe, and Hawaii—they met new people, met up with family, and experienced different cultures. Tommie also traveled extensively across the US and Europe to pursue her passion for genealogy—uncovering family history and recording it for future generations. In 1991, Tommie and Glen moved to Bozeman, having fallen in love with the area when Larry and Nancy moved here to start a new business. Once in Bozeman, Tommie enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing, as well as hiking in the mountains. Glen and Tommie could be seen regularly walking, hand-in-hand, along Burke Peak, to coffee or up to the M. A lifelong learner and lover of the outdoors (and avid gardener), Tommie's physical activity and devotion to a healthy life allowed her to slow the inexorable progress of the dementia that eventually took her life. With a strong faith in Jesus, her love of family as well her zest and enthusiasm for life, she encouraged and inspired everyone who knew her. We will remember her always. Heartfelt thanks to her caregivers, Francesca and Janine, Home Instead, and Bozeman Hospice for the exemplary and loving care in the last years of Tommie's life. Tommie's remains will be interred at Sunset Hills Cemetery following a celebration of life this summer for family and friends. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Johnson Mary Ilene Johnson
