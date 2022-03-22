Mary Ann Sutter Johnson, 79, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the home her father built 75 years ago, peacefully, with her husband, Ron nearby who faithfully cared for her through many years of dementia. Born Nov. 19, 1942, to Anna and William Sutter in Glasgow, Montana. As a little girl Mary Ann loved playing with her brother, Bill. At age two, her father took a job teaching at MSU. After Mary Ann graduated from MSU, she went to Brazil as a missionary. Mary Ann married Ronald Dean Johnson on December 8, 1979, at Christian Center Church in Bozeman. Together the couple ran a greenhouse business on Gooch Hill Road for 30 years. MaryAnn loved camping in the mountains, picking wildflowers, eating charred marshmallows, cross country and downhill skiing, ice skating, tennis, and singing hymns. Her favorite places were anywhere you could hear flowing water. If you were ever in nature with her, she would stop and exclaim, "Oh, isn't it just beautiful!" Throughout life, her paramount priority was loving Jesus and sharing that love with others. She lived a life of forgiveness that is rarely seen. She was kind in both words and actions, giving her time and care to those in need. For over 20 years she volunteered her time to play piano and sing hymns at local rest homes and the Senior Center. When her mother began to show signs of dementia, she became her caretaker. Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother. Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Ron Johnson; her son, Jeremiah Johnson (Hannah Gullickson) of Bozeman and grandson, Leonard (Leo). The public is invited to a celebration of Mary Ann's life on Saturday, April 2, (2pm) at Summit Church, 921 W. Mendenhall Street in Bozeman. Memorial gifts may be made via Summit Church, designated to Youth With A Mission - Dominican Republic. Johnson Mary Ann Johnson
