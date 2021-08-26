Johnson, Irving Lenard Aug 26, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Irving Lenard Johnson Irving Lenard Johnson, of Bozeman, MT, passed in peace on August 20th. Irv was born Valentine's Day, February 14, 1947, in Oconto Falls, WI, to Lee and Alice Johnson. On June 21, 1969, Irv married Judy (Gerndt) in Suring, WI. Irv's memory will live on thru his wife, Judy, his son, Danny, his granddaughter, Emma, and her fiancé Taylor Mussard, as well as his sister, Susan (David), his brother, Greg (Sue Ann), and numerous family and friends. Irv was preceded in death by his son, Brian Scott, and his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held for Irv Friday, August 27th, with visitation starting at 10:30am at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30am at Sunset Hills Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at Gallatin Gateway Community Center. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Irving Lenard Judy Greg Taylor Mussard Susan Emma Danny Recommended for you