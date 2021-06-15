Diesta Marie Hager Johnson "For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain" Phil 1:21 The Lord peacefully called Dee home the morning of June 7, 2021, following a decade long battle with Huntington's Disease. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, June 16 at 4 pm at the Shields Valley Community Center in Clyde Park, MT. Refreshments to follow. A private interment will be held Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Johnson Girls Benefit Fund at Bank of the Rockies, PO Box 2, Clyde Park, MT 59018. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view Dee's tribute page or leave condolences, visit: www.franzen-davis.com.
