Johnson, Dallas Vern Oct 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dallas Vern Johnson Dallas Vern Johnson, 78, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Dallas was born on February 10, 1943, in Sidney, MT to Gilman and Verna (lwen) Johnson. He attended elementary and high school in Glasgow, MT. In 1967 he received his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Montana State University Bozeman, and in 1988 received his Master of Education also from MSU. He worked as a lab technician for Veterinary Research in Bozeman, maintenance and jack-of-all-trades at Bridger Bowl Ski Resort, and a high school chemistry teacher in both Glasgow and Park City, MT. He then started his most beloved career at Montana State University as a Chemistry Instructor in both the classroom and lab while also managing many of the labs in the Chemistry Department. Dallas met Jennie Ann Evans while attending classes at MSU. They were married October 2, 1965. Together they raised two daughters, Kelly Johnson, now in Wichita, KS, and Pamela (Kevin) Greteman, now in San Jose, CA. Dallas had a passion for the outdoors. He could often be found planning his next hunting, fishing, or hiking trip, oftentimes accompanied by his brothers, nephews, nieces, and/or daughter, Kelly. His gardening skills were considered exceptional, and its bounty was shared often with friends and neighbors. He enjoyed picking huckleberries, searching for morel mushrooms along the rivers around Bozeman, and fascinating his grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews with digging and panning for precious gemstones (garnets AKA "rubies" and sapphires) as well as geodes, crystals, and other interesting rocks. Dad's love of science continues even in death, as he has dedicated his body to the WWAMI program at MSU, so that others may continue to be educated in the wonder of how and why the human body works the way it does. Dallas was preceded in death by his father, Gilman, and his mother, Verna. He is survived by his wife, Ann; his two daughters, Pamela (Kevin) Greteman and Kelly Johnson; his brothers, Dale (Sue) Johnson of Helena, Dean (Penny) Johnson of Glendive; his sister, Korene (Andy) Anderson of Glasgow and his three grandchildren, Andrew Greteman, Christina (Yash) Ruparelia, and Melissa Greteman. A gathering of friends and family will be held in the Spring of 2022. Donations may be made in his honor to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vern Johnson Dallas Vern Johnson Education School Food Work High School Kelly Johnson Instructor Chemistry Verna Pamela Recommended for you