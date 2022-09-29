Martin John Johansen Martin John Johansen, 95, of Bozeman, passed away September 22, 2022. He was born in Great Falls, MT to Martin John Johansen Sr. and Rose (Frank) Johansen on February 18, 1927. Martin's father passed away when he was 17 years old. He attended Great Falls public schools and graduated high school in 1945. He served in the US Navy for 14 months and attended MSC/MSU from 1957-1960, earning a BS in Mechanical Engineering. Martin was a journeyman auto mechanic at Bison Motors in Great Falls and engineer for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Co. He has lived in Great Falls, MT, Hartford, CT, Juniper, FL, Radersburg, MT and Bozeman, MT. He was involved with the Historical Society and Fire Department and enjoyed photography, hiking and fishing. Martin is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister. He is survived by his son David (Phyllis), grandson Jonathan (Laura), great-grandson Drew, nephews Danny and Mike Battleson, niece Becky Darland and families, and his special friend Jean Perkins. Memorials in Martin's name may be made to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, https://www.heartofthevalleyshelter.org/. A private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
