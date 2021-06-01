A proud member of the 1964 Montana State College Bobcat football team has just left the field. John Armour Jernberg slipped away on May 19, 2021, at home, in Billings. Born in 1945 Bozeman to Dorothy A. McGinley, and Clarence "Swede" Jernberg, John joined sister Lotus LoNell. John's life began on Broadwater Avenue, Billings when his father Swede returned from Occupied Japan. There he found dear friends in David Nybo and Captain Larry Arnold. Well known among John's adventures is a bicycle trip with Larry, from Billings, through Yellowstone, in 1959. John flourished in his Montana State Football career. It enriched his life enormously. His teammates were lifelong friends and supporters. Their comradery and dedication to each other were a model for John's outlook on the world. In 2008, John was inducted, with his 1964 team, into the MSU Hall of Fame. Dad loved Montana, art, football and history. He graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor's of Science in Art. Early in his career, John served as the Director of the Western Heritage Center, Billings. Yet his future lay in home building, where he excelled. He ended his career as the teammate and father of Heather (Bozeman,) Charles (Aspen) and Greta (Missoula.) John was thrilled to meet his first grandchild, Lotus Plumhoff in October 2020. His wife Esther Nash, parents and sister Lotus Thorsen (Bozeman) predeceased him. Donations in John's name to the Western Heritage Center, Billings are welcomed. A private burial at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman will occur later this year. John's children would like to thank all the friends and family in his life that golfed, hunted, went to Laughlin and warmed a bar stool next to him. He treasured your friendship. Thank you. Jernberg John Armour Jernberg
