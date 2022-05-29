Robert "Bob" Eugene Jensen passed away on Friday, May 20th in Bozeman. Born in Barker, NY, on February 23, 1930, to Elbert and Doretha (Smith) Jensen, Bob grew up on Jensen Road in Vestal, NY. Bob was in NROTC at Cornell University in New York where he graduated with a degree in Economics before serving in the Navy. He later received an MBA from Harvard. After college, Bob lived in Chicago, where he developed a passion for sailing. He sailed his beloved "Rhubarb" to two R19 National Championships. Bob retired to Bozeman in 1999, where he pursued his passion for skiing, serving for many years as a host at Bridger Bowl Ski area. In his free time, Bob enjoyed reading books about World War II and the Civil War, and volunteering for Meals on Wheels at the Bozeman Senior Center. People who knew him referred to him as kind, generous, and devotional. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Howard and Ronald Jensen. Bob is survived by his sister, Audrey Dods Davis; sister-in-laws, Dorothy "Dottie" Jensen, Joann Jensen; along with numerous nieces and nephews and their families. A mass will be offered for the repose of his soul at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 220 W Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715, at 10:30 A.M. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service https://www.dokkennelson.com/ Jensen Robert Eugene Jensen
