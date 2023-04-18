Joanne Harris Jennings Joanne Harris Jennings was a pillar of the Bozeman community for 56 years. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and an extraordinary volunteer. Born in Pasadena, California, in 1931, she went to the "eternal flower garden" on April 7, 2023, after a full life of 91 years.
Joanne recalled the bombing of Pearl Harbor as a ten-year-old listening to radio programs describing events across the Pacific, her ordinarily tranquil coastal hometown suddenly under threat of attack by Japanese bombers. She also fondly remembered the citrus groves outside of Pasadena. Joanne, her father, and sister were frequent visitors to the High Sierras in the summer, where they fished pristine mountain lakes and explored this remote wilderness. These experiences were at the core of a love of wild and natural landscapes she treasured her entire life.
Joanne received her undergraduate degree in education from Redlands College (which shared a practice field with the LA Rams) and a master's degree in religious education from San Francisco Theological Seminary. In the mid-1950s, she worked as a camp counselor for Pasadena Presbyterian Church.
In 1957 she married Pastor Jack Jennings, and they left California for New York City, Kansas, and later Mammoth, Wyoming, in Yellowstone National Park, where they led worship at the stone chapel. Joanne vividly recalled the 1959 Quake Lake earthquake and aftershocks. The young couple then moved to a new church in 1960, in Wendell, Idaho, where all three of their children were born. In 1967, they moved to Bozeman, Montana, where she lived the rest of her life.
Like so many of her generation, Joanne's life was profoundly influenced by the Great Depression—an event that instilled in her the values of sacrifice and self-reliance, education, hard work, and service to community. She embraced these values by living simply, independently, and in dedication to others.
Joanne worked as a laboratory technician at Montana State University's Plant Pathology Department for many years, enjoying the camaraderie of her coworkers and the challenging opportunities of her work. The position ideally suited her passion for plants—she never met a plant she didn't like!
A dedicated volunteer, she worked tirelessly for the betterment of Bozeman. She was a founder or member of many local organizations, including the farmers market (co-founder), BWAGs (Bozeman Women's Activities Groups), the Native Plant Society, the Bozeman Folklore Society (contra dancing), Meals on Wheels, Gallatin Gardeners Club, and First Presbyterian Church (including serving as an elder), as well as helping to spearhead revival of the Sweet Pea Festival in the 1970s.
Joanne left a legacy of parks in our community. She was instrumental in the city's acquisition and transition of a local gravel pit to the East Gallatin Recreation Area (now known as Glen Lake Rotary Park or the "Bozeman Beach"), as well as being involved in the establishment of the Hundred Acre Park (now Gallatin County Regional Park). She served on the City of Bozeman Recreation and Parks Advisory Board for 29 years!
Her hands were often busy digging in her garden or knitting hundreds of hats for newborns and youngsters at Head Start through the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program. Obviously, Joanne went straight through the pearly gates!
She will be remembered for her dedication to women's causes, organic gardening, wildlands, wildlife, outdoor recreation, and the love of plants and animals. She was a pioneer in reuse and recycling, often seen picking up aluminum cans in the alleys between her home and MSU.
She is survived by her children, Stuart (Karin) and Blake (Teri Gilleland) of Bozeman, and Alison (David Batts) of Lyons, Colorado; grandchildren Jaiden and Cassidy Batts; her sister, Margaret Harris, of Henderson, Nevada; nephews Robert (Vanessa) and Don Haze; great-nieces Kathryn and Elizabeth Haze; and her beloved cat, Trouble, also now of Lyons.
The family would like to thank Dr. Micah Puyear, the staff of Spring Creek Inn, and Judy Kay of Stillwater Hospice for their kindness and exemplary care.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church (Babcock at Willson) on May 25 at 2:00 P.M. Reception to follow at the Glen Lake Rotary Park Pavilion (830 Manley Road) at 3:30 P.M. Joanne strongly desired a celebration to be held outside, regardless of the time of year, recommending, if necessary, that people "wear a coat!"
Donations may be made to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road, Bozeman, Montana, 59718.