Joanne Harris Jennings Joanne Harris Jennings was a pillar of the Bozeman community for 56 years. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and an extraordinary volunteer. Born in Pasadena, California, in 1931, she went to the "eternal flower garden" on April 7, 2023, after a full life of 91 years.

Joanne recalled the bombing of Pearl Harbor as a ten-year-old listening to radio programs describing events across the Pacific, her ordinarily tranquil coastal hometown suddenly under threat of attack by Japanese bombers. She also fondly remembered the citrus groves outside of Pasadena. Joanne, her father, and sister were frequent visitors to the High Sierras in the summer, where they fished pristine mountain lakes and explored this remote wilderness. These experiences were at the core of a love of wild and natural landscapes she treasured her entire life.

Joanne received her undergraduate degree in education from Redlands College (which shared a practice field with the LA Rams) and a master's degree in religious education from San Francisco Theological Seminary. In the mid-1950s, she worked as a camp counselor for Pasadena Presbyterian Church.


