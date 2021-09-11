Jenkins, Clara M. Sep 11, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clara “Bea” M. Jenkins, 82 of Three Forks, MT passed away from a sudden illness, peacefully at her home on August 30, 2021. She was surrounded by loved ones during her final days. Clara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved sewing, gardening, reading, riding horses and spending time with family. Clara was born December 14, 1938, in Dillon, Montana to Myrtle and Ingvard (Shorty) Jensen. She attended the Dell School and Beaverhead County High School, where she graduated in 1958. On March 24, 1960, she married Talley W. Jenkins in Dillon, MT together they raised five children. Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, her parents, sister Vera Wood, brother-in-law Gary Wood, brother-in-law Tom Ellis, and brother-in-law Gary Rutledge. She is survived by her children: Talley Jenkins (Carrie) of Idaho Falls, ID; Mike Jenkins of Three Forks, MT; Connie Jenkins (Joe Dyksterhouse) of Three Forks, MT; Tanya Jevning (Rodger) of Three Forks, MT and Charlotte Muri (Craig) of Miles City, MT. Sisters Carla Ellis (Tom) of Bloomingdale, NY, Esther Petrosky (Chuck) of Clancy, MT, Margaret Rutledge (Gary) of Logan, MT and Mary Lee Jensen of Red Lodge, MT and brother Bernie Jensen (Mary) of Bozeman, MT. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A private family memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later time. Donations and Memorials can be made to the Gallatin County 4H. Clara Jenkins M. Jenkins Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mt Clara M. Jenkins Clara Jenkins M. Jenkins Mary Lee Jensen School Grandchild Mike Jenkins Riding Horse Recommended for you