Alice Julian Janke passed away surrounded by family on June 20, 2023.

Her family moved to Bozeman when she was 9 years old. She graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1973. Alice married Paul Janke in 1977 and they resided near Avon, Montana until 1981, when they moved back to Bozeman. They had a daughter, Michelle, in 1982.

Alice graduated from Montana State University with a BS in horticulture in 1985. She worked at Cashman Nursery from 1986 to 1997. She then worked for MSU in Grounds Maintenance until 2020. Alice worked at the Belgrade Ace Hardware garden center for two seasons. She immensely enjoyed playing pinochle and quilting as well as gardening. She was diagnosed with fast growing cancer in early 2023. Her Christian faith was always a big part of her life. She was a friend to all she met.


