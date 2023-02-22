Larry Lee Jacobsen, age 81, born in Rigby, Idaho September 29, 1941, passed away in Billings, Montana on February 13, 2023. Born to parents Lee and Caroline Jacobsen, he was raised on a ranch and that began his great love of animals. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in New York, New York from 1961-1963. Following his church mission he attended Utah State University to study welding.
Larry married Sandra Jayne Mauger August 10, 1967 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He went on to spend the majority of his life with his wife and family in Belgrade, Montana where they lived in their home for 43 years before moving to Billings in September 2022 to be closer to family.
Larry was the highest example of what it was to have pure, Christlike love for others. He cared deeply and touched the lives of more than most. He was the epitome of what it meant to be a hard worker, and never hesitated to serve others. His legacy will be carried on through his wife, Sandy Jacobsen, and three children, Carrie Call (Kevin), Andrew Jacobsen (Joan), and Eric Jacobsen (Brittany), along with his 10 grandchildren. All of whom he considered to be his greatest treasures.
The world was a better place with him in it, and there are no words that can compare to his own. Guess what grandpa, we sure do love you.
We will be having a service in Billings, Montana on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 12 PM at 3595 Monad Rd Billings, Montana 59106. And a service in Belgrade, Montana on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12 PM at 297 Bridger View Dr, Belgrade, Montana 59714.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.