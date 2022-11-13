The warm, chocolatey smell of cookies often filled the kitchen of Bonnie Jean (Rose) Jackson, 65, who died peacefully from ovarian cancer with her husband at her side on November 5, 2022. Although Bonnie had numerous accomplishments in her lifetime, everyone remembered the chocolate chip cookies she baked for her students, athletes, family, and friends. Bonnie was born May 7, 1957, in Sacramento, CA. She spent the early part of her life traveling the world with her family because her father was in the Air Force. She lived in California; Tokyo, Japan; Washington, D.C.; Scottsbluff, NE (while her father served in Vietnam); Athens, Greece; and Haig, NE, during her childhood. Her adult life was spent enjoying the Rocky Mountains in Denver, CO, and Bozeman, MT. Although she loved visiting beautiful beaches around the world, it was the majesty of the mountains that took her breath away. She often commented that there was nothing more awe-inspiring than driving over the Bozeman Pass and descending into the Gallatin Valley in the spring when everything was green and blooming. Bonnie graduated from Gering High School in Gering, NE, in 1975; earned a Bachelor of Science from Montana State University in 1979; a Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado in 1985; and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Colorado School of Law in 1993. During high school, Bonnie played competitive fast-pitch softball and always made the honor roll. At Montana State University she was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, a national honor society whose members are chosen from students who are ranked scholastically in the top of their class. She began her teaching career in Colorado in 1979 and often taught a variety of subjects because she was certified in business, marketing, family and consumer science, and social studies. The classes she enjoyed teaching the most were law, government, and economics. Bonnie also coached cross-country, track, speech and debate, and mock trial competition. She was recognized several times by Who's Who Among America's Teachers during her teaching career and with a special Blue Ribbon Award for Contributions to Technology when her high school was recognized as a Blue Ribbon School. Bonnie also practiced law in Colorado and Nebraska, concentrating on estate planning, as a member of the Colorado and Nebraska bar associations. In 2007, Bonnie and her husband Andy retired from teaching in Colorado and moved back to their beloved Bozeman. While living there she enjoyed walking on the Sourdough Trail near her home, riding her pink Townie bicycle around town, going to the movies on opening day, baking, quilting, reading, writing, traveling to all fifty states to taste the food and enjoy local sights and history, researching her family genealogy, and organizing every aspect of her life. Her favorite roadtrips were traveling the entire Lewis and Clark and Oregon trails to discover the history of the American West with her husband and golden retriever Sam. Her genealogical research uncovered her descendancy from Edward Doty, a passenger on the Mayflower; several ancestors that served in the American Revolution; three great-great grandfathers who fought for the Union in the Civil War from Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri; and immigrant ancestors from the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Germany, and France who sought a better life in America. She was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, often helping others discover their own family roots. Bonnie was thankful to all of her family, friends, and healthcare professionals that made the last few years of her life so meaningful. She considered herself lucky to have lived such an incredible life. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Andrew Kerry Jackson of Bozeman, MT, whom she began dating in high school in 1974 and after graduating from college married him on August 11, 1979, at the First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff, NE. She often told her family and friends that marrying Andy was the best decision she ever made. She is also survived by her brother, Donald James Rose (Nikki) of Mitchell, NE; her favorite uncle Robert Hoth (Mary Lou) of Bozeman, MT; her mother-in-law Donna (Andrews) Jackson, and brother-in-law Greg Jackson (Kay), all of Lyman, NE; her sister-in-law Kris (Jackson) Ferguson (John) of York, NE; and several nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, MSgt Lloyd Robert Rose, Sr.; her mother, Lorene Luella (Lee) Rose; her brother Lloyd Robert Rose, Jr.; and her golden retriever Sam. Bonnie was cremated at her request and will be interred at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman, MT, during a private service at a later date.