"March On Until You Can No Longer March" Alan Theobald ("Tiger") Jackson died peacefully in his sleep February 13th, 2022, his last earthly race completed at the age of 88. Son of a Navy Captain (who Commanded two ships and was in Pearl Harbor December 7th , 1941), Alan was born in Saginaw, Michigan Sept. 9, 1933. He graduated high school from a small boarding school (Woodstock) in Mussoorie, India while his father was serving as the first U.S. Naval Attaché to the newly formed Pakistani government after WWII. Perhaps his sense of adventure began there during a 200-mile camel reconnaissance trip with his father along the Pakistani coastline looking for possible new ports-of-entry. Alan inspired many with his commitment to competitive sports and exercise. After being told in college (VMI) he was too small to succeed in any sport, Alan lettered in track, cross-country and swimming and went on to make the U.S. Modern Pentathlon team, becoming a U.S. National Champion (while in the Army). He placed 5th and 9th in World Championships in the 1960's and narrowly missed an Olympic team due to a timing issue during the equestrian event (Modern Pentathlon consists of five sports: swimming, cross-country running, pistol shooting, fencing, and cross-country horse jumping). Alan rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel during his 20-year career in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, serving two tours of duty in Viet Nam. While stationed in Korea he attained a black belt in Judo. After retiring from the military in 1976, Alan and his wife Mary Jo Parker Jackson chose Bozeman, MT to raise their children and allow Alan to continue pursuing his love of mountain climbing and endurance sports. He swore he'd never leave, "even if it were on fire!" Over the years, Alan competed in hundreds of running, bicycle, cross-country ski races, triathlons, marathons and Ride and Tie events (horse/rider/runner). He accomplished all this while managing a 20-year career teaching Civil Engineering at Montana State University. Alan summited every peak in North America over 10,000 feet, as well as 17 of the highest peaks in the world, on every continent (except Asia), including Denali (Mt. McKinley, Alaska) at age 60, and Aconcagua (Argentina) at age 65, both with MSU colleagues; all of this despite life-threatening injuries, illnesses and two types of cancer. He taught his three children to ski, ride horses, box, play tennis, swim, compete in Montana's favorite triathlons, running, bicycle and ski races, backpack and inspired a great love of the outdoors. He made them resilient and instilled grit and tenacity, so they could handle life when it wasn't fair or when the chips were down. Alan's determination to finish what he started, "come hell or high water," was daunting. At the age of 78, Alan and his son Mark entered the bicycle tour of Colorado, a six-day, 518-mile trip including 36,250 feet of vertical climbing. The second day included a 37-mile up-hill climb in a blizzard. Of the 1,500 riders, fewer than 150 made it over the top; the entire peloton was astonished Alan made it. Later in the event, on a downhill, he scared the daylights out of Mark by passing logging trucks at 60 MPH, around blind curves! But Alan didn't stop there. He was 80 when he placed first in triathlon and mountain biking competitions at the Huntsman World Senior Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. Alan wrote humorous and engaging chronicles of his lifetime of harrowing adventures including technique and gear tips for readers. Alan enjoyed sharing training tips with anyone joining him. At 87, he was still dispensing mountain bike and cross-country skiing tips to his daughter while biking and skiing, when she could finally keep up with him. Alan was a force. He answered to no one until he met his partner Nan Pizitz in 1994. They were together 24 beautiful years. She brought out the best in him and he was her hero. Alan will be missed by Nan, her children and grandchildren, Alan's children Jennifer Jackson Anderson, Mark Jackson and Marianne Jackson Amsden, his grandchildren, classmates, MSU/Army colleagues and many friends. We know he's encouraging us to "By God, get out there and enjoy it!" And to keep going, "as long as you can put one foot in front of the other." Many of Alan's favorite sayings and encouragements about competitive sports, life, and aging can be heard in a beautiful short film made about him by Erik Petersen in 2020 entitled "Last Tracks." View it online at: https://vimeo.com/447186043. Alan did not wish for a memorial. He'd rather you take a hike (no pun intended!), or go skiing or biking. His ashes will be spread atop Mt Blackmore summer/fall of 2022. Anyone wishing to accompany can email gallepmt@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montana Endurance Academy or the Yellowstone Rendezvous. We wish Alan well as he starts his eternal race, which will never end. Alan Jackson T. Jackson
- Bozeman Daily Chronicle