Marilyn RuthIrby
Marilyn Ruth Irby Marilyn Ruth Spencer was born on March 31, 1922. She passed away on August 28, 2023 at the age of 101. She was preceded in death by her parents (George and Josie Spencer), four brothers (Homer Spencer, William Webster Spencer, Robert Spencer, and Ralph Spencer), and her husband of seventy years (Rayford Irby). She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law (Lynn and Kathleen Irby), numerous nephews and nieces, dozens of grandnephews and nieces, many great nephews and nieces, two step-grandchildren (Kyle Shea and Tim Shea and their families), and a host of friends.

Marilyn was born on a farm south of Dallas over a century ago. She survived the Great Depression, graduated from high school in Midlothian, Texas, had to quit college when World War II broke out, married in 1945, and lived in Texas until 2000. She and Rayford moved to Bozeman that year to be closer to their son.

During her long life, she was a faithful member of the Methodist Church (in Texas and in Bozeman). She worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for several companies in Dallas while raising her son and caring for her husband.


