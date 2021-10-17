Hutchinson, Imogen Rue Oct 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imogen Rue Hutchinson passed away peacefully on October 9, 2021, at Seattle Children's Hospital after 10 months of ongoing medical complications. Imogen's resiliency and strength was gentle and obvious to everyone she encountered. Imogen was born on March 7, 2020, in Bozeman, Montana. Her parents Hannah and Travis embraced her adventurous spirit from the beginning. She loved the outdoors, bubbles and was keen on a lively and musical dance session. Although our time with Imogen was brief, the space she takes up in our hearts will leave a lasting impact. There will be an intimate gathering to celebrate Imogen's life and then an open invite to a Memorial Walk to Remember Imogen at 11AM on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Lindley Park Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, the family is creating a memorial in Imogen's honor. Donations may be made through her memorial page at www.dahlcares.com or her website at imogenrue.com. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Hutchinson Imogen Rue Hutchinson Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hutchinson Imogen Travis Hannah Condolence Memorial Rue Hutchinson Memory Recommended for you