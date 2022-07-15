Leslie George Hunziker Les Hunziker, 90, of Bozeman passed away in his residence at The Springs early on Sunday, July 10th. He was born March 12, 1932. He was born in Kansas City, KS and was an only child. After graduating High School, he joined the USMC and was honorably discharged in March 1952 at the Rank of Sergeant. Les met is lifelong companion, Alma Berndroth, in 1952, and they were married in 1953. They were married 56 years, and had two sons, Randy and John. Alma passed away on August 30, 2009, and Les remained a widow until his death. They had the type of union most couples aspire to be. They moved to So. California in 1953, and raised a family until they moved to Bozeman, MT in 2003. Together, they loved to fish, dance, golf, travel, bowl and were active in their church, Shining Mountains Lutheran Church. They had numerous dogs, and dad's last two dogs included Moose and Gus, both adopted Labs from the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter. Les worked for Lockheed Aviation after the military, including "The Skunkworks" Division, and retired at 55 years old as an engineer. He lived the Marine Corps code, and was an honorable, hard working husband, father and man. He is survived by his oldest son Randy (Melinda) of Roseburg, OR, and second son John (Jill) of Bozeman, MT, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A Military Honors ceremony will be performed on Friday, July 15th, at 3:00PM at The Memorial Veteran's Wall at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman. Donations can be made to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, Marine Corps Toys for Tots, Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, or The American Legion. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.