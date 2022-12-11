Dr. Virginia “Ginny” Hunt, age 86 of Iowa City, Iowa; former Women's Athletic Director at Montana State University died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Ginny Hunt was born December 3, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa the daughter of Reid and Virginia (Gordon) Hunt. Growing up in Tipton, Iowa she attended schools here and graduated from Tipton High School. During her senior year she had one of those life-changing moments that would influence her life and career forever. Basically, being told young women couldn't participate in competitive sports because it may harm them prior to childbearing years. Following graduation, she traveled a short distance to attend the State University of Iowa in Iowa City. While attending she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi and the Scottish Highlanders. Graduating from the University with a degree in political science and physical education, later returning to receive her master's degree in physical education. She decided that her mission in life was to teach and coach so all women would have the opportunity to play and excel in competitive sports. Her first teaching/coaching position was at Oberlin College in Ohio. She was then asked to join the faculty of Wooster College in Wooster, Ohio. During her 13 years she taught and coached field hockey, volleyball and golf. Ginny was also involved in organizing and encouraging women’s athletics programs and tournaments throughout Ohio and the Midwest. She then began working on her doctorate, an Ed.D in Educational Administration knowing that she could do much more to advance women's athletics. Her role as Associate Director of Athletics at the University of Michigan allowed her to understand that the recent enacted Title IX laws banning sex discrimination at any institution was going to be an uphill battle that she would dedicate the rest of her career achieving for women. She applied for the position of Director of Athletics at Montana State University and was offered the position starting September 1, 1977. By her own words, she had just started the best job, with the best coaches living in one of the best parts of the country! Not only did she contribute, teach, coach and take the Wooster University Program to nationwide recognition; she also worked hard on the national level through the AIAW (women's counterpart to the NCAA) and the U.S. Olympic Committee, again receiving numerous awards and recognitions along her illustrious career. Women’s athletics in the U.S. advanced through the hard work of many women like Dr. Virginia Hunt. Ginny made many lifetime friends along the way. In retirement she would spend time visiting these dear friends all across the U.S., playing golf, attending sporting events and relaxing in Montana with her extended family. Ginny's family includes two siblings, Nancy Ryden and Pete Hunt (Nancy Noyer); sister-in-law, Angela Hunt and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James Hunt and brother-in-law, Rex Ryden. Celebration of Ginny's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Montana State University — Department of Women’s Athletics. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service website @ www.gayandciha.com. Hunt Virginia Hunt