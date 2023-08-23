Let the news come to you

Curt H. Humphrey Curt H. Humphrey, Jr., 60, passed away on July 29, 2023 at Utah Valley Hospital with his wife and son by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Albert; sister, Reneé Brodbeck; two nieces, Danielle and Kassidy Brodbeck; brother, Marty (Glena) Humphrey; aunt, Peggy Humphrey; and stepdad, Stuart Cooper.


Interment with Military Honors will take place at Sunset Hills Cemetery at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, September 15.

