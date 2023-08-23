Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Curt H. Humphrey Curt H. Humphrey, Jr., 60, passed away on July 29, 2023 at Utah Valley Hospital with his wife and son by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Albert; sister, Reneé Brodbeck; two nieces, Danielle and Kassidy Brodbeck; brother, Marty (Glena) Humphrey; aunt, Peggy Humphrey; and stepdad, Stuart Cooper.
Interment with Military Honors will take place at Sunset Hills Cemetery at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, September 15.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.