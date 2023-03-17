John Carl Hultman was called home March 12, after surgery and pneumonia at Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City. John was born to Carl A and Dorothy E. Hultman along with his twin and older twin brothers. They moved from Wisconsin to Bozeman in 1949. John graduated from Bozeman Senior High School and Montana State University in Bozeman. He taught shop at Helena High School and also was a building trades instructor at Helena Vocational Technical School. After leaving teaching he went into construction. He also worked for Red Dot Corporation in Research and Development in Seattle, Washington, and later owned the Blue Sky Motel in Bozeman until he retired. He married Dianna Hubbard on April 3, 1964; they have two sons, Cal and Kevin. He is survived by his wife Dianna of Belgrade; sons: Cal (Heather), their children John & Patricia of Belgrade. Kevin (Stephanie) his children Justin (Amber) their children Valary, Ryker, and Bridger; Jessica (Aaron) their children Cassius and Azriel; Emilie all of Belgrade and Ashlie (Casey) their children Braelynn, Mack, and Kai of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and brother Ralph and his daughter Laurie Leland of Portage, Wisconsin; brother James of Helena and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Hultman John Carl Hultman
