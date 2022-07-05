Eleanor Jo Hudson Eleanor Jo Hudson shed her well-worn earthly body on May 16, 2022, and received her new body in heave. Jo was born on February 16, 1925, in Hereford, Texas, to Loyal Frederick Lust and Mildred Lee Redfearn Lust. They farmed and ranched in the Dimmit and Earth area of the Texas Panhandle but were forced to leave during the Dust Bowl and eventually settled in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Jo briefly attended Oregon State College, now Oregon State University in Corvallis, then returned to Klamath Falls to work as a secretary at the U.S. Naval Hospital at Kingsley Field NAS. There she met her future husband, Gordon Hudson, a Navy Pharmacists Mate and Marine Raider Corpsman. They were married in June 1946 and moved to Corvallis, where Gordon earned his Pharmacy degree in 1948. They moved to Medford, Oregon and within a couple of years opened their own pharmacy. This was a family operation and, through hard work and determination, grew to include the Medford store plus several in nearby towns. Jo and Gordon made lifelong friendships in Medford that lasted long after they moved to Montana. Jo and Gordon raised their two sons, Jon and Henry (Hank), in Medford. Jo was a very important influence in their lives, as a Cub Scout den mother, super fan at sports events, and life counselor. In 1975, they retired and turned their interest to raising and breeding llamas. After a tragic fire on their ranch in 1979, they decided to move to Bozeman, Montana to be near both of their sons, and eventually settled in Springhill Community. In 2003, Gordon died after a fall at the ranch, so Jo moved to Aspen Pointe the next year. She was always very grateful for the excellent care and special attention that she received there and at Birchwood. Jo was also a member of P.E.O. for 66 years, in both Medford and Bozeman. Jo is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon; and her brother, Jack. She is survived by her sons, Jon (Berkley) and Hank (Karen), two granddaughters, Jennifer Barbee (Jefferson) and Lisa Hudson; and two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Jo's remains will be interred in the family plot at Springhill Cemetery in a private family ceremony, according to her wishes. Those so inclined may make a donation in Jo's name to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, 1549 E. Cameron Bridge Rd., Bozeman, MT 59718. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.