Julie Hudick of Elbert, Colorado passed away following surgery February 15, 2021. She was born May 31, 1947 in Townsend, Montana to C.L. (Buzz) and Mary Ann Brisbin Julie graduated from Bozeman Senior High School, class of 1965. Julie met her best friend and loving husband, Bill Hudick, in West Yellowstone. Together they owned and operated a construction company and designed and built their own home. Julie was a very gifted artist sharing her works with relatives and friends. She had a generous heart and compassion for all living creatures. She loved to read, especially history and collect antiques. Julie is survived by her husband Bill; her sister, Lori (Don) Ekstedt, step-son Zane Hudick, three nephews, Jeremiah and Parker Brisbin and Tyler Ekstedt, two nieces Erin and Myriah Brisbin and their families along with cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Brad and her parents. Cremation has taken place. Memorials are preferred to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter or the Museum of the Rockies. Hudick Julie (Brisbin) Hudick
