Maxine Hoyt Maxine Hoyt, of Bozeman, passed away peacefully on March 21st at the Gallatin Rest Home after an extended stay. Maxine was born in Kalispell, Montana on October 3, 1921 to John Simeon and Lena (Ramsey) Hoyt and was raised in Kalispell, Big Sandy and Kila, Montana. During WWII, Maxine moved to Spokane and repaired aircraft engines to support the war effort. After WWII ended, she moved to Michigan with her brother Raymond (Doris) Hoyt and lived there until 1956. The family then moved to Santa Monica, California for the children's health. Maxine worked for Statham Instruments, which later was purchased by Schlumberger, and repaired medical equipment. She worked in Santa Monica and then Oxnard, California where she retired in 1986. Shortly thereafter, she moved in with her nephew, Don (Teri) Hoyt of Cypress, California, and then relocated to Montana, settling in Bozeman in 1991. She lived with Don & Teri until April of 2015, at which time she entered the Gallatin Rest Home. Maxine enjoyed her time there and received wonderful care from the entire staff at Gallatin Rest Home. Maxine was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth Hoyt of Kalispell, Montana, Raymond (Doris) Hoyt of Camarillo, California, Dick (Betty) Hoyt of Somers, Montana, and Bill Hoyt of Choteau, Montana; sisters Alma Wirt of Kalispell, Montana and Louise (Louis) Kind of Sand Coulee, Montana. She is survived by sister-in-law, Ruth Hoyt of Choteau, Montana, numerous nieces and nephews, great and great-grand nieces, and great, great-grand nephews. Maxine had a gentle spirit and loved being surrounded by family, and enjoyed her church family at Bozeman Evangelical Free Church. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 23rd at 2:00 PM at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. If Covid-19 restrictions affect the timing of this service, an announcement will be made with that change in the notices section of the Bozeman Chronicle, and on the Dokken-Nelson website. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
