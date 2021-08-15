Support Local Journalism


Shirley Hoyem- F. Hoyem, 83, of Wilsall, passed away on Friday, August 13 , 2021.A funeral service in honor of Shirley will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 11:00 A.M., at the Shields River Lutheran Church in Wilsall; viewing will be available on hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Wilsall Cemetery and reception will then be hosted at the Wilsall Fire Department. Franzen-Davis.com

