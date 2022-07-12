Margaret Eva Hovland Margaret Eva "Marge" Frank was born March 14, 1937, in Killdeer, ND the 3rd of 4 children born to Frank J Frank, Jr. & Catherine (Hegel) Frank. Marge passed away on June 30, 2022, at The Springs Footsteps Memory Care in Bozeman, MT after a long battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia. Mom was raised in Dickinson, ND, attending St. Joseph's Elementary and graduating from Dickinson Central High School in 1955 making many lifelong friends. While in school mom enjoyed bowling, roller skating and playing softball. On June 13, 1958, Marge married Merlyn Gunsch & to this union 4 children were born. Robert (Tami) Gunsch, Gretchen (Harve) Kimm, William (Tara) Gunsch & David (Sheryl) Gunsch. In 1962 they moved from Fargo, ND to Bozeman, MT where mom made many more lifelong friends. When not busy raising us kids mom enjoyed playing bridge and bowling. In 1969 mom & dad purchased the Rexall Drug Store in Malta, MT. While going on buying trips for the store mom fell in love with all things "Hallmark"! In 1981 Marge moved back to Bozeman and began working at American Simmental and also part time at Hallmark, eventually working at all 3 locations. While enjoying the single life mom was introduced to her future husband, Gerry Hovland, by a mutual friend. In 1995 they became business partners when they purchased the Attic, a used furniture store. In 1997 they married and in 1999 they purchased the property at 702 E. Main St. and the business became known as The Attic on Main, later to become known as East Main Trading when they decided it was time to retire in 2006, although mom continued working into her 70's. Mom was always busy whether it was bowling, playing cards (the bridge group that started in the 60's is still going today), following Gerry in his musical pursuits or traveling to visit family & friends. Mom especially loved spending time with her kids, grandkids & great grandkids, trips to Yellowstone Park, drives through the mountains and the holidays, especially Christmas. Every holiday was a chance to decorate the house from top to bottom, plus the 4 seasons and believe us when we say, she had decorations for all of them! Mom was a great cook and excellent baker. Her fantastic assortment of Christmas cookies and candy was a family must have and she always made everyone's favorites. Mom also loved to watch football (Go Packers: Go Cats) and hockey (Go Avs: Go Ice Dogs). In 2019 mom moved to The Springs at Bozeman where she remained until her passing. Mom you were much loved and will be missed by so many people. Marge was predeceased by her parents, her husband Gerry, her older brothers, Fr. Eugene Frank & Boniface Frank, brother-in law Victor Smiley & niece Sandra Smiley. She is survived by her 4 children and their spouses, her step-children, Ingrid (Darryl) Jungen, Anna (Sean) Bresnahan & Jed (LuAnna) Hovland. Her sister Dorothy Smiley, sisters-in-law: LaVerne Frank, Liz (Ron) Lund, Lonna Wishon & Linda Renner, her Grandkids: Tony, Stephanie (Brandon), Reece, Courtney (Chad), Bridger (Johna), Madison, Nick, Hunter, Abby, Sarah (Larsen), Kieran & Ella, her Great Grandkids: Bethany, Tucker, Braelynn, Brantley, Audrey, Blaiz, Maggie and one more on the way, her nieces: Lori, Paula (Corey), Sarah (Aaron), nephews: Dan (Anita), Merle (Lea), Michael (Michelle), Tim (Melissa), Jeff (April) & Zach. Funeral services will be July 30, 2022 @ 11am, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 220 W. Main St., Bozeman, MT. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Eden Health & Hospice Care and the staff at The Springs Footsteps Memory Care for their excellent, loving and gentle care. Memorials may be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Bozeman, MT or to Eden Health & Hospice Care, 2075 Charlotte St., Suite 2, Bozeman, MT. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.