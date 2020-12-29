Connie Horning Connie was born December 9, 1965 in Tacoma, WA to Ken and Judy Gilchrist. She always woke up with a smile, always happy. She had such a contagious laugh, and smile, if she smiled you smiled with her. She had one of the strongest wills, if she wanted to do something, she would get it done! Connie enjoyed hunting with her dad and hiking. One thing that speaks of her character, when she was in the 5th grade while her mom was gone, she kept the house clean, cooked meals and took care of her dad. She enjoyed playing basketball in 5th and 6th grade. In high school she really enjoyed music and was a proud member of the elite Laurelaires with Shawna where they serenaded our classmates at many concerts and events. She loved spending time with her friends in and out of high school and brought her humor and joy to every event she was a part of. Connie was always a shining star with her curly blonde locks (much bigger back in the 80's) and her huge smile. I could tell you more high school adventures we had, but her parents are here....and there are just not enough hours in the day to explain what she meant to her friends. After her first marriage, she had two kids, Zane, and Grayson, both of whom she said were the cause of her few grey hairs. Being the amazing mother that she was, when Zane was a toddler and liked to wander off, instead of keeping a closer eye on him, she just stuck a leash on him. Though through her incredible mothering, she taught Grayson how to love, raise a family, and no matter how many times he pushed her away, she stayed by his side and loved him. No matter what her kids did, she was their biggest cheerleader, and their biggest support. Some of her favorite things were to eat a delicious meal prepared by Grayson, be serenaded by Zane's guitar playing, and playing and just making her grandson Zephyr laugh and smile. In 2012, after reconnecting with her high school crush, Scott, they soon married and combined their families of six children, three daughters-in-law, and the light of Connie's life, her grandson Zephyr Rohr. The next eight years were spent traveling to every beach they could find and making life-long memories of fun in the sun. After her diagnosis, Scott made sure she took every trip and did every "thing" she could that brought her joy and created amazing memories. In the two years she fought cancer, she saw both of her boys get married and became a grandmother. Scott loved and cared for her every moment of their marriage, from 'I do" until "goodbye". Connie is a person who will be sorely missed but greatly celebrated. We all feel her loss but take comfort in the fact that she is in heaven with Jesus, laying on the crystal shores with her sister catching up on everything. As 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 says: Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. 14 For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. 15 According to the Lord's word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left until the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. 16 For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. 17 After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so, we will be with the Lord forever. 18 Therefore encourage one another with these words. And with that we know that this is not the end for her, but truly the beginning, and that our goodbyes are not the end. To remember Connie, go and celebrate her memory and cherish every moment. A Celebration of Connie's life will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 1PM at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center, followed by interment of her Urn at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Columbarium. The Celebration of Life will also be live streamed at https://youtu.be/zK5krZBekNg. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.