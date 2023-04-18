Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

John Holland Hooton passed away on Thursday, March 30th at age 77 from complications due to Alzheimer’s. Those who knew him will always remember his kind, playful, and loving spirit.

John was born in Pensacola, Florida on June 28th, 1945 to Richard J. Hooton Sr. and Ada Hooton. He graduated from Pensacola High School in 1963, earned his BA at the University of Florida and a Master of Fine Arts at Arizona State University. He was an Associate Professor of Photography at Montana State University from 1975 to 2008.

John had 2 daughters, Reagan and Alicia Hooton, with his first wife. He married his second wife, Dee Mast, in 1995.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you