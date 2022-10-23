Richard Frederic Hoopman passed away on September 11th, 2022 in Madison County, Montana, at the age of 72. He was a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico and was visiting family up north when he died suddenly of natural causes. Richard was born in Kansas City, Missouri on March 29th, 1950. He is survived by his wife: Katherine Hoopman of Albuquerque, New Mexico; his children: Sophie Hoopman age 38 of Bozeman, Montana, Michelle Putelli age 38, Erik Hoopman age 31 and grandson Jacob Garcia age 12, all of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Noll and her children Stacy Ross and Jason Noll, all of Florida. Richard was preceded in death by his parents: Richard Arthur Hoopman and Martha Rae Edwards. He spent most of his life in New Mexico and later in life he fell in love with Rincon De Guayabitos, Mexico, where he and his wife enjoyed a second home. Richard was a prolific reader and an artist at heart who enjoyed photography, writing and playing the guitar. He received a bachelor's degree in History from UNM. Richard was a contemplative, quiet, kind and gentle man with a wonderful sense of humor. He excelled at being a husband and father and always had a wise or kind word to spare when needed. He didn’t like goodbyes so his unexpected exit from this world was befitting. Richard will be missed tremendously by his family and friends. A private memorial will be held at the Harwood Art Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hoopman Richard Frederic Hoopman
