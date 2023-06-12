Debra Holwegner Debra Elizabeth Holwegner (Debbie, Deb), born on September 20, 1954, left this earth to be in heaven on May 26, 2023. Debbie was diagnosed with cancer in November 2014, and she fought very hard to beat the odds of the doctor's estimated six months to live. She passed away peacefully with family members at her side while staying at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, waiting for a second liver transplant. Her first liver transplant was in August of 2022, which was given graciously by her younger daughter, Jessica. Debbie stayed positive and smiling for the duration of her many treatments.
Debbie was happily married to Don Holwegner, who was her best friend, supporter, and soulmate. They were married in 1995 and have been happy ever since, doing almost everything together and spending as much time with family as possible. They raised four children together since 1995. Debbie is survived by her four children and ten grandchildren. Her oldest son Jason Hegg is married to Chelsy Hegg, and they have six children, Kayley, Kaitlyn, Jackson, Natalie, Cash, and Noelle. Chelle White is second oldest, who is married to Matt White, and they have two children, Gracie and Dawson. Jessica Hegg is her younger daughter who is married to James Kunesh, who have two children, Jaxon and Ruby. Debbie's youngest son is Nicholas Hegg.
Debbie went to heaven to be with her parents, Wilbur (Web) and Loreen Anderson. She is survived by her five brothers, Mike (and Carol), Dennis (and Paulette), Larry (and Paula), Peter (and Jean), and Mark Anderson. Debbie grew up in Nekoosa, WI. She was mostly a tomboy who spent a lot of time hunting, fishing, and helping with carpentry with her dad and climbing trees and throwing a football with her brothers. Yet she also spent a lot of time with her mother, usually helping her cook for the large family.