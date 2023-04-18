Let the news come to you

Virginia Ann Holt Virginia Ann (Bultmeyer) Holt, age 90, passed away on Tuesday April 4, 2023 at her home in Bozeman.

Virginia was born and raised in Rutherford, New Jersey where at a young age she met Philip, the love of her life. They graduated Rutherford High School as class lovebirds in 1950. Virginia graduated from Virginia Intermont College in 1952 and returned to New Jersey to work at Boiling Springs Savings and Loan. She and Phil married in 1954 and enjoyed 62 years of loving marriage until Phil's passing in 2016.

Virginia's passions were her home and her family. Virginia and Phil built their home in rural northwestern New Jersey, where they raised three children who benefited greatly from the investment of her time and talents in all aspects of their lives. Every season of the year, Virginia was committed to making memories with family and friends, with her local woman's club group and their annual National Heart Fund fundraiser event, summers at the community lake with her children, planning cross country car vacations, fall high school football games and raking leaves, and enjoying a warm fireplace after shoveling snow and playing with the family German Shepherd.


