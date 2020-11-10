Rocky Holt passed away on October 21st, 2020 at the age of 67. Roger (Rocky) Dale Holt was born in Tulare, California on August 29th, 1953, to TJ (Pop) and Loretta (Mom) Holt. Rocky spent some time in the Army where he developed a taste for trying new things—often being exotic food. His travels finally landed him in Montana and he called that home for most of his adult life. He was a devoted husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He loved taking care of his cows (when he had them) and chickens and enjoyed walking his property in Helena with his wife. Rocky loved hunting, fishing, and watching westerns. He was preceded in death by his parents TJ and Loretta Holt, and his brother, Rickey Holt. He is survived by his wife, Mar Coll, sisters Sherri (Gibby) Johnson and Tammy (Steve) Childress, children, Cory Holt, Jennifer (Joel) Stevens, Donnie (Mike) Bledsoe, and Kevin (Jessica) Holt. He was also Papa to his grandchildren, Anthony and Alison Stevens, Keri Ann Holt, Aiden and Aubree Holt, and Quinnlyn and Nolan Shields. There will be a full military salute on November 12th in Helena, Montana for family members. To share memories or condolences, please visit memories.net and search for Rocky Holt. Holt Rocky Dale Holt
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.