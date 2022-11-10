Jon Jay Holmquist, 71 of Livingston, Mt passed away quietly on November 6, 2022 at Livingston Healthcare/Billings Clinic. Jon was born on February 9, 1951 to Alice J and Wendell in Bozeman, Montana joining older siblings Wendell Thomas (Tom) and Billie Jean. Jon grew up attending schools in Bozeman, graduating from Holy Rosary High School in 1969. Being involved in sports his entire life, Jon lettered in basketball, football and track all four years at Holy Rosary. Jon spent summers on his grandparent’s ranch outside of Baker, Montana, bucking bales, getting to know family and learning a great work ethic. He also worked for a cousin Edwin Koss in Malta, Montana. With Viet Nam in full swing, Jon voluntarily enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and completed two tours of duty. Ever supportive of our armed forces, Jon was involved in both the VFW and American Legion in Livingston, serving as Commander of Post 2154 and a member of the honor guard. His ability to talk to anyone and never meet a stranger worked well for the two as he raised thousands of dollars each year to help the organizations. Jon started his career in the oil patch in Wyoming which led to a lifelong, successful career. With his career choice, Jon was able to travel around the world and work in many parts of it, including England, the Congo, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, the Red Sea and many other varied locations. In 1973, while in Wyoming, Jon met and married Linda Dade, starting his family with an adopted daughter, Angelic (Dawn). Jon and Linda had two children of their own, Stoney Jay and Dusty Jon, both appropriately named after their father. Jon and Linda later divorced, bringing Jon home to Montana from Colorado. Jon met the love of his live, soul mate and best friend Lisa Davis in 2001, they were married in 2003 in Livingston. Jon’s creative imagination and talent built many amazing items that he would rather build than buy, including a two story play house for his kids in Grand Junction when they were small. A spectacular stone fireplace in their house in the wineglass, a pizza oven on the back deck and a cellar for all of his kitchen projects. Jon, always the adventurer loved rafting, kayaking and spending time on his forever loved Harley. Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Alice J and Wendell Holmquist and father in laws, John Dade and William Boyd Davis. He is survived by his wife Lisa, daughter Dawn and her children Sierra, Desiree and twins Ryan and Reanne. Sons Stoney (Jennifer) and their children Jackson, Piper and Zoe; Dusty (Natasha) and their children James Richard and Alice. Brothers Tom, Hal and Dean and sisters Billie Jean (Bill) Ranard, Mary Jo (Scott) Haberman and Wendy (Len) Elgen along with several extremely close nieces and nephew and multiple cousins near and far. The family would like to thank Dr. Coleman, Dr Wadle and the nursing staff at Livingston Healthcare for their amazing care during his last week. A celebration of Jon’s life will be held at the American Legion in Livingston on November 13th at 1:00pm. Holmquist Jon Jay Holmquist